Toro (NYSE:TTC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a 12 month low of $79.30 and a 12 month high of $117.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toro will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $95,570,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Toro by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,904,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,105,000 after acquiring an additional 519,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,619,000 after acquiring an additional 514,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Toro by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

