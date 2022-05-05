Torrid Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

NYSE CURV opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. Torrid has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Torrid by 482.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Torrid by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 171,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Torrid by 23,069.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

