Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TYG stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $36.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

