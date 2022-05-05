Total Energy Services (TOT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.00 million.

Shares of TOT opened at C$8.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$374.14 million and a P/E ratio of -876.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.55. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$3.51 and a 12-month high of C$9.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price (up from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.34 per share, with a total value of C$31,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,820,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,538,800. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 135,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$1,070,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,070,666.80. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 384,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,658.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

