TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 278 ($3.47).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCAP. Shore Capital upgraded shares of TP ICAP Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Robin Stewart sold 32,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.84), for a total transaction of £48,401.22 ($60,463.74).

LON:TCAP opened at GBX 126.60 ($1.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £998.46 million and a P/E ratio of 180.57. TP ICAP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105.20 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.35 ($2.94). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

