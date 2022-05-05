TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TCON opened at $2.18 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 86,922 shares of company stock worth $199,718 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCON shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.