Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Insider Christopher Matthew Barnes Sells 10,334 Shares

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 10,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,040 ($12.99), for a total transaction of £107,473.60 ($134,258.09).

Shares of LON:TRCS opened at GBX 1,052.50 ($13.15) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 980.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 979.19. The stock has a market cap of £310.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.94. Tracsis plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 730 ($9.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,151 ($14.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.09%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tracsis in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,350 ($16.86) target price for the company.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

