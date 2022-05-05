Traders Buy High Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 36.6% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $26,306,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.