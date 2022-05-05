Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 98.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,956 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,283,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after buying an additional 1,293,760 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -131.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. Cameco has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $32.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

