Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 69,416 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,665% compared to the average volume of 3,932 call options.

Shares of NYSE:IPOF opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter worth about $6,768,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $4,314,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth $4,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.