Traders Purchase Large Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.
Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $52.34.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 59.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 117,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,480,000 after buying an additional 142,556 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
