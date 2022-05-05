Traders Purchase Large Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 59.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 117,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,480,000 after buying an additional 142,556 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

