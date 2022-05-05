Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of COOK opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Traeger has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,826,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,329,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

