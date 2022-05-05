Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $162.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.31.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT opened at $141.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average is $171.61. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $133.81 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.