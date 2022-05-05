TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TACT. Barrington Research cut their price target on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 26,947 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 83,338 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

