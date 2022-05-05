TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 280,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 36,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.