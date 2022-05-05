TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $35.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 148.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 475.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

