TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.08 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Shares of TA opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $64.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 238.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

