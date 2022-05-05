TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Issues Earnings Results

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $591.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 238.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TA. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

