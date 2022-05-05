TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

NASDAQ:TA opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $591.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 59,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,377 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 43.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 82,786 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.