Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Treace Medical Concepts Inc. is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of Hallux Valgus. Treace Medical Concepts Inc. is based in PONTE VEDRA, Fla. “

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

TMCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

TMCI stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.00.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $33.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terry W. Lubben bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,875 shares of company stock valued at $598,618. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Treace Medical Concepts (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.