Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of TREC stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $226.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.74.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter.
About Trecora Resources (Get Rating)
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
