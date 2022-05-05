Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $226.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Trecora Resources in the third quarter worth $326,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 60.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the third quarter worth $89,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 609,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

