Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities downgraded Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tricon Residential by 5,972.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 72,923 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $5,584,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Tricon Residential by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $2,541,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.