Trifast (LON:TRI) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of TRI opened at GBX 101.31 ($1.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.16. Trifast has a 52 week low of GBX 98.68 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.50 ($2.07). The stock has a market cap of £137.87 million and a P/E ratio of 17.00.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

