TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 125 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $11,062.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $12,312.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.35, for a total value of $10,918.75.

TriNet Group stock opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 951.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.48.

About TriNet Group (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

