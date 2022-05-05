Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TRIB stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 25.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

