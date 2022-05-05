Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Down 22.8% in April

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 194,600 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 315.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRT opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.36. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Trio-Tech International ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 2.48%.

About Trio-Tech International (Get Rating)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.