Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The travel company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,649,725 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $235,792,000 after buying an additional 83,457 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 76,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after purchasing an additional 739,082 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,688 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Tripadvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

