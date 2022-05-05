Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Announces GBX 1.68 Dividend

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BBOX opened at GBX 218.40 ($2.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 239.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 235.92. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.50 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.60).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

BBOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.25) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 255.29 ($3.19).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.