Triton International Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

Triton International has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Triton International to earn $10.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

NYSE TRTN opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32. Triton International has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Triton International had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Triton International will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Triton International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Triton International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Triton International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

