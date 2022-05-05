Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut Triton International from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Triton International alerts:

NYSE TRTN opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Triton International will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 12.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Triton International by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Triton International by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 69,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triton International (Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.