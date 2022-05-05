trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of trivago from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.89.

Get trivago alerts:

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.51 million, a P/E ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 1.63. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. trivago had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of trivago by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.