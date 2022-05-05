Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Trupanion alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.60.

TRUP stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. Trupanion has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $158.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $281,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,314,760.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,487. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 33.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Trupanion by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 63.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.