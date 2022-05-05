TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

TTEC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of TTEC opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TTEC has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $113.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. TTEC’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 26,602 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in TTEC by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

