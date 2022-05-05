TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-$0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $598-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.03 million.TTEC also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.70-$4.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of TTEC opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TTEC has a twelve month low of $68.83 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TTEC by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth $478,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

