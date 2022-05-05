TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TTEC updated its Q2 guidance to $0.81-$0.87 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.70-$4.97 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TTEC has a twelve month low of $68.83 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.80.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,974,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in TTEC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

