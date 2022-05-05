TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. TTM Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30 to $0.36 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.52 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.
About TTM Technologies (Get Rating)
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
