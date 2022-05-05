TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TTM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.57.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 289,089 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in TTM Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

