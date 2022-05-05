TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TTMI. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

TTMI opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,638,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TTM Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,607,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,897,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 147,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after buying an additional 352,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

