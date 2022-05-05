TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

TUIFY stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

TUI ( OTCMKTS:TUIFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TUI will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

