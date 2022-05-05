TUI (LON:TUI) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

TUI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.94) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 208.75 ($2.61).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI stock opened at GBX 238.50 ($2.98) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 166.70 ($2.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 455 ($5.68). The company has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 231.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 239.19.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.