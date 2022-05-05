Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Downgraded by DA Davidson

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.
TUP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.
Tupperware Brands stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $554.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 2.54.
In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
