Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Downgraded by DA Davidson

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

TUP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $554.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 2.54.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.40). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

