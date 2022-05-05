Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

TUP stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.89 million, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 2.54. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 102.22%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,064,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

