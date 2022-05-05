Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Several other analysts have also commented on TPTX. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.18). Analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

