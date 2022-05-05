TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.43) earnings per share.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. TuSimple has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.65.

In other news, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 25,000 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $26,344.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,705 shares of company stock valued at $123,019 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 1,201.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $380,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

