Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.23)-(0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $912-922 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $917.03 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.71.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $118.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.48. Twilio has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 570,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,134,000 after buying an additional 90,113 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,847,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.