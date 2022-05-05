Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $300.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 111.01% from the company’s current price.
TWLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.36.
Shares of TWLO opened at $118.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.48. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.
In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2,290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
