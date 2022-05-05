Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $200.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.80% from the stock’s previous close.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.36.

Shares of TWLO opened at $118.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 12.3% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 59.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 69.3% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

