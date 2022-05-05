Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.59. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Barclays PLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twin Disc by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Twin Disc by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Twin Disc by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

