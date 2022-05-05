Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded by Argus

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.
Shares of TWTR stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. Twitter has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.31 and a beta of 0.56.
Twitter announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
About Twitter (Get Rating)
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.
