Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded by Argus

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. Twitter has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.