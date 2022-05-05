Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of UBER opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

